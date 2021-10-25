Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort gets new top executive after renovation

Michael Palmer is the new “general leader” of the Flamingo Resort, located in Santa Rosa as part of the Spoken brand by hotel management company Point Group.

Palmer will oversee all operations of the iconic mid-century hotel located at the gateway to Sonoma’s Wine Country, the group stated.

It also announced that Jeff Morris has also joined the Flamingo Resort property-level team as director of operations. Originally from California, Morris was most recently at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Palmer was most recently general manager of Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley and previously worked in general manager positions at Embassy Suites, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Pacific Host Hotels.

“With the addition of Michael’s leadership to the property-level team, Flamingo Resort will elevate the level of service delivered to our guests and the local community,” said Stephen Yang, co-CEO of Point Group and Spoken. “We are thrilled to have Michael join our team and share his knowledge of the industry and impressive background with us as we continue to usher in a new chapter for our beloved Flamingo Resort.”

Point Group manages six properties in California, Arizona and Utah, including three Spoken hotels and three hotels outside the Spoken brand: Cottonwood Courtyard in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, at the base of Snowbird and Alta Ski Resorts; Tilden Hotel in San Francisco; and Holiday Inn Santa Maria.