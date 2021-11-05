Santa Rosa’s Keysight Technologies announces new group president

Kailash Narayanan, head of the Keysight Technologies ‘commercial communications business, has been promoted to president of its Communications Solutions Group, the Santa Rosa-based company announced.

Narayanan joined the company in 1996. Prior to leading Keysight’s commercial communications business, he led the company’s wireless devices business where he was instrumental in establishing relationships with market-leading customers and driving significant expansion of Keysight’s 5G offerings.

The company citied Narayanan’s more than 24 years of experience in both functional and business roles across the company. As president of the Communications Solutions Group, Narayanan will be responsible for Keysight’s $3.3+ billion global business that addresses the design and test solutions needs of the communications ecosystem, including wireless and wireline, as well as aerospace defense and government customers

“Kailash is a driven leader with deep market expertise and a track record of delivering results,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight chairman and CEO. “He has brought a customer-focused approach to growing and expanding the company’s first-to-market communications solutions portfolio and played an instrumental role in our 5G market leadership.”

Narayanan holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MBA from Walden University.