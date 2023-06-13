Santa Rosa's Keysight Technologies named among America’s most cybersecure companies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) on Tuesday announced it has been named as one of America’s Most Cybersecure Companies by Forbes.

The Santa Rosa-based global test-and-measurement technology company ranked No. 123 on the publication’s new list that recognizes the top 200 U.S.-based companies whose website security and cybersecurity infrastructure make them best-in-class.

“In today’s hyperconnected world, it has never been more important to safeguard crucial assets from ever evolving threats,” said Dan Krantz, Keysight chief information officer, in the announcement.

Forbes determined the list of most cybersecure companies in partnership with SecurityScorecard, a global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, that continuously monitors 12 million websites for security risks.

“A robust cybersecurity posture that includes the right tools, people, and resources is a business imperative as today’s threat landscape is increasingly complex,” said Aleksander Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard, in the news release. “Keysight embodies what it means to have your cybersecurity priorities in order, and its inclusion on Forbes list of America’s Most Cyber Secure Companies is a true testament to that. As our valued customer, we’re proud to see Keysight’s ongoing and proven commitment to achieving cyber resilience recognized."

List rankings were based on diverse factors such as network and application security, malware vulnerability, regularity of patches, cybersecurity teams, and hacker chatter about possible exploits. Companies with at least $1 billion in revenue and no breaches since January 1, 2022, were eligible for analysis.

Topping the list were Intel of Santa Clara; Western Alliance Bancorp of Phoenix, Arizona; and Virtusa of Southbourough , Massachusetts.