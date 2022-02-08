Santa Rosa’s Keysight Technologies pairs with LG Electronics on 6G next-gen high-speed wireless

As 5G technology continues to gain advertising share in commercials for cell phone companies and worries from regulators recently about its interference with landing and taking off airliners, a Santa Rosa-based company has announced it’s dipped its toe into developing a component of 6G radio frequency technology.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) stated it worked with LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency front-end module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, South Korea, in December.

The result of combining the international test and measurement company’s technology with that of LG was, according to Keysight, to generate technology allowing terabit data wireless transmissions. 5G tops out at around 1.4 gigabits per second, while 6G is estimated to reach speeds of 8 terabits.

A gigabit is 1 billion bits or pieces of binary data, while a terabit is 1 trillion.

“Forget one movie downloading in a few seconds from Netflix with 5G, with 6G speeds like that, in just one second you could download 142 hours of Netflix movies,” reported Digital Trends in mid-2021.

The Keysight-LG work is said to be key to allowing them to continue “to support future 6G use cases.”

"Keysight's expertise in test, emulation and optimization, coupled with their ability to create essential linkages between supportive 6G technologies, helps LG Electronics to bring innovations to life – from idea to design, development, manufacturing, deployment and operation," said Yeongho Je, vice president and head of the Communication & Media Standard Lab at LG Electronics. "These innovations support the industry's 6G vision, which includes creating a more sustainably connected world."

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.