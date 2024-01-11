Santa Rosa’s La Reyna Bakery secures new location

La Reyna Bakery, operating since 2010 inside Rancho Mendoza Super Market at 1201 Piner Road in Santa Rosa, has secured a new location, according to office manager Teresa Aranda.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7090512&lat=38.3501018&z=13">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The business leased 3,623 square feet at 1 Padre Parkway in Rohnert Park. The bakery didn’t reply to requests for more information about that site.

Sara Wann of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. represented property owner Davis RP LLC in the June lease deal.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.