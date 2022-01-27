Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings earnings more than double in 2021

Luther Burbank Corp. (Nasdaq: LBC) posted fourth-quarter earnings of $23.38 million, which fell just short of the prior quarter’s results but almost tripled the same three months in 2020.

As its parent company announced Wednesday, Luther Burbank Savings came off a record third quarter of $24.74 million in net income — the highest in the Santa Rosa-based financial institution’s 38-year history. Earnings were $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full-year earnings more than doubled in 2021, at $87.75 million versus $39.91 million in 2020.

On a conference call with analysts Wednesday morning, CEO Simone Lagomarsino said she attributed the robust performance to a high net interest margin, which is the amount of money a bank earns on loan interest compared to what it pays out on interest in deposits. She also cited a loan portfolio with a strong credit quality and lower, non-interest expenses, while also commending the bank’s staff.

“Similar to 2020, this year has been filled with unexpected pandemic-related challenges, and I could not be more proud of our entire team, which has consistently risen to the occasion,” Lagomarsino said, while also noting her employees’ steadfast focus on company goals in challenging, unprecedented times.

Representative of a period of record low interest rates, the bank’s net interest income improved in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to its third quarter, with the bank pulling in $45.72 million and $45.11 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter in 2020, the bank had reported $37.24 million in net interest income, which is characterized as the difference between revenues gained in interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

Non-interest income, derived by fees, amounted to $636,000 in this past fourth quarter. That’s a gain of $205,000 versus the third quarter.

Growth in the bank’s core business — loans — was 4.1% year over year. At the end of last year, the portfolio totaled $6.29 billion, up from slightly above $6 billion at the close of 2020.

Lagomarsino told attendees she expects the rate at which borrowers are paying off their loans to remain high and expects that, while “looking forward to 2022,” the loan portfolio will stay in a growth period with interest rates that may creep up but stay low.

Moving ahead, the bank chief told the Business Journal she also anticipates “values will increase” in home loans, especially as buyers look to the suburbs to gain more space and work remotely.

“We do expect pressure on earnings as they raise rates. We’ll work to figure out ways to overcome that,” she said.

Another barometer to look to as the pandemic clicks into a new year, deposits ended 2021 with an over 5% increase totaling $5.53 billion. The amount reflected a strong showing in the 2021 third quarter, which came in as $5.58 billion.

Overall, assets were also higher in value in 2021 at $7.17 billion. They were $6.9 billion by the end of 2020.

The Sonoma County bank will pay a cash dividend of 12 cents per common share from fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4.

Luther Burbank Savings operates 10 branches in Northern and Southern California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the West, including Oregon.

