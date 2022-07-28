Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q2 earnings dip nearly 2% from Q1

Luther Burbank Corp. (Nasdaq: LBC), the parent company of Luther Burbank Savings, reported Wednesday $22.56 million in second-quarter net income, a slightly lower performance than in the previous quarter but up 6% from a year before.

The Santa Rosa-based bank posted $22.94 million in earnings for the three months ended March 31. The second quarter ending June 30 represents an over 1.5% decline from the opening quarter of the year.

When comparing year over year, the second-quarter earnings bested the $21.21 million at mid-year 2021.

Net income for the first half of the year was $45.5 million, surpassing $39.62 million for that period in 2021.

“We believe that our strong capital position will support our future growth and provide some protection for the next eventual economic downturn,” Chief Financial Officer Brad Satenberg told the Business Journal.

The mixed bag from quarter to quarter marks the ebbs and flows of an economy absorbing effects imposed on most businesses from a slew of challenges — a pandemic, inflationary pressures and high interest rates. The latter is important for Luther Burbank, given its portfolio is stacked with loans on multifamily properties.

Still, a key advantage, President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said on an investor conference call Wednesday, lies in the high demand for the real estate.

“We’re short on affordable housing … in our region,” Lagomarsino said in response to a question on the call. “We’re also seeing a double-digit increase in rental rates.”

Bank officials pointed out that robust loan activity and strong credit quality represent further reasons the bank is holding its own and thriving in this economy.

Total loans added up to $6.63 billion, in contrast to $6.36 billion for the previous quarter ending March 31. The value also beat out the $6.44 billion on the books in a year-over-year comparison to 2021’s second quarter.

Net interest income — which doesn’t count provisions for loan losses — for the second quarter came in at $47.47 million, a rise from the previous quarter’s $45 million. Net interest income takes into account the difference between the revenue generated from interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

Non-interest income came in as $362,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The amount dwarfs the previous quarter’s $58,000 but is less than the $510,000 from the three months ending June 30, 2021.

Another financial barometer, deposits — which have surged during the pandemic — totaled $5.66 billion for the three months ended June 30. The figure edged out the last quarter’s $5.6 billion.

Overall, bank officials expressed being pleased with the performance.

“I’m proud to report our earnings for the second quarter, which are reflective of our commitment to our strategic plan focused on organic growth and quality earnings,” Lagomarsino said in a statement.

The bank’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 12 cents per common share, payable Aug. 15.

With assets totaling $7.53 billion, Luther Burbank Savings operates 10 branches in Northern and Southern California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the West, including Oregon.

