Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q3 earnings down 91% from year before after interest rates soared

While awaiting regulatory approvals to merge with Seattle-based Washington Federal Inc., Luther Burbank Corporation (Nasdaq: LBC) reported third-quarter earnings were down 72% from the previous quarter and 91% from a year before.

Net income for the parent company of Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Savings was $1.91 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $6.92 million at mid-year and $21 million a year before.

The intended merger for “WaFd” to buy out Luther Burbank Savings for $654 million was announced in November 2022. It received shareholder approvals from both banks last May.

Net interest income was $19.56 million last quarter, down 57% year over year and 26% from the second quarter. This is the financial barometer that measures the difference between the revenue generated by interest-bearing accounts and the costs of servicing liabilities.

“Consistent with the past several quarters, our financial results mirror the significant challenges caused by the rapid rise in market interest rates, which have continued to increase our cost of funds and compress our margins,” Luther Burbank Savings President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said in a statement.

Luther Burbank bank officials are no longer available for comment pending the merger.

Lagomarsino was pleased with deposit activity, which held steady with previous quarters at $5.76 billion. It was $5.84 billion in the second quarter this year.

“As I mentioned last quarter, in light of fierce deposit competition in the industry, I am encouraged that our customer deposit activity remains stable,” she added.

Loans for this past quarter totaled $6.82 billion, barely changed (down 0.3%) from the third quarter of 2022 but 1.3% below mid-year.

Up for the quarter was non-interest income to $1 million, compared to $891,000 in the second quarter. This revenue source primarily consists of Federal Home Loan Banks stock dividends, fair-value adjustments on equity securities and other fee income.

Non-interest expenses for the third quarter amounted to $15 million, dropping by over $1 million due to a decrease in compensation costs. About 10% of the workforce was reduced in the second quarter. The bank employed 256 as of Dec. 31, according to the annual report.

With assets standing at $8.1 billion, Luther Burbank Savings operates 10 full-service branches in California and another in Washington. It has six loan production offices in the Golden State.

If the merger goes through as planned, Washington Federal plans to manage Luther Burbank Savings’ locations under one umbrella. It runs 199 branches in eight Western states with $22.55 billion in total assets.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com