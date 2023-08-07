Santa Rosa’s McDonald-Leavitt Insurance merges with Utah national brokerage

McDonald-Leavitt Insurance of Santa Rosa has partnered with Leavitt United Insurance Services, an affiliate of the Leavitt Group.

In a July 19 news release, it was announced the merger would provide McDonald-Leavitt founders and co-owners Kim and David McDonald with wider market access as well as a dedicated claims department, loss control services and a risk management platform.

“This merger is a huge benefit for everyone. We will be able to spend more time with our clients and have more resources and services to offer. We are excited for our new partnership,” the founders stated in the release.

Steve Stetson, co-owner of Leavitt United’s wine country division, said, “We are thrilled to partner with McDonald-Leavitt. Their long-standing ties to the communities within Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties and their track record of excellent customer service are a perfect fit for our vision and goals going forward.”

Leavitt Group is a top 20 national brokerage firm based in Utah.