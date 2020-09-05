Santa Rosa's Redwood Credit Union executive wins 2020 North Bay Business Journal CFO award

As chief financial and risk officer for Redwood Credit Union, Ron Felder has been helping thousands of local small businesses receive coronavirus pandemic financial assistance through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The North Bay Business Journal is honoring Felder with a CFO Recognition Award, one of leaders recognized from a variety of businesses and nonprofits throughout Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties. Award winners were honored Aug. 28 in a Business Journal Virtual Event.

Number of company employees: 674

Education: Bachelor of Science, California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo

How has the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

As an essential business, RCU remained open and didn’t experience any disruptions in serving our members. Approximately 85% of our back-office employees are working remotely, and we implemented all the necessary physical distancing and safety protocols in each of our locations.

While we can’t physically be together, we have become very proficient at using technology to effectively manage the credit union and continue to meet the needs of our members.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

In the credit union industry, we have become very good at running our organizations using a distributed workforce due to the shelter-in-place and physical distancing requirements.

We have also been more effective at delivering solutions to our members digitally. While some of the physical distancing changes may be temporary, the changes to how we use video and other technologies, and our ability to deliver banking solutions digitally, will be long-lasting and areas where we won’t go backwards.

Now more than ever, members are learning about and embracing the convenience and control our digital services provide.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had: I am very proud that we were able to support our small business community in a big way by participating in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program which enabled us to assist thousands of small businesses and their employees during this financial crisis in a time that they needed us the most.

We were recently recognized as the top credit union in California as far as number of PPP loans funded, which means we were able to help a lot of businesses and help to save a lot of jobs in our local communities.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Be engaged, ask tons of questions, and find a mentor in your organization who you can learn from.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

We will leverage digital technologies to deliver simple, convenient, and timely solutions to our members whenever and wherever they want them. Our use of data and predictive analytics will play a much bigger role in how we do that.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Many years ago, working for another organization, I made a decision that improved our bottom line but wasn’t in the best interest of our customers. I learned what was truly important to me and it motivated me to re-evaluate my priorities and make a career change.

What is your most memorable business experience?

I will never forget how our organization immediately rallied and responded to the 2017 wildfires. We were all impacted in some way, but to see employees who had lost their homes still come in to work in order to serve our members was truly inspirational.

What is your greatest business success?

Personally, my greatest business success was my decision to join RCU which has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career.

What was your toughest business decision?

My toughest business decision in the past was deciding to increase profitability for the company that was a short-term reaction to meeting an earnings target and not in the best interest of our customers over the long term.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

They may be surprised to learn that I secretly would like to try running a food truck.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

I am blown away by the resilience, passion, and perseverance of our staff to remain focused on our mission of serving our Members and communities during this pandemic.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: In addition to participating in RCU’s extensive community involvement activities, I enjoy donating my time to local schools, volunteering at pop-up food banks, and serving as a volunteer board member for the Marin Economic Forum.

Quick takes

Most admired businessperson outside the company: Diana Dykstra, president and CEO of the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Current reading: “The Oyster War” by Summer Brennan

Most want to meet: Stephen King

Stress relievers: Exercise, reading

Favorite activities outside work: Travel, hiking, cooking