Santa Rosa's Redwood Credit Union names 3 regional VPs for North Coast branches

Jana Beaty-Andresen, Jose Alvarez, and Jenniffer Collins have been named as regional vice presidents of branch experience for Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union.

Beatty-Andresen has been with Redwood Credit Union for 26 years, serving most recently as the credit union’s Petaluma branch manager.

Other roles within the company have included business and community development manager. She will lead and support branches in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and Sebastopol.

Jose Alvarez

Alvarez has more than 15 years of local banking experience and previously served as branch manager at RCU’s Sonoma Valley branch. He’ll be overseeing RCU’s Cloverdale, Lower Lake, Point Arena, Ukiah, Windsor, and Sonoma branches.

Jenniffer Collins

Prior to joining RCU, Collins held jobs as senior vice president at Community Bank, vice president and business relationship manager with JP Morgan Chase & Co., and vice president of commercial relationship banking with California Bank & Trust. She’ll be overseeing American Canyon, Napa, Novato, San Francisco, San Rafael, and Mill Valley branches.

“When members walk into our branches, we want them to know we’re there for them — even in ways they don’t expect,” said Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president of member experience. “Our three new vice presidents bring knowledge of their communities that will give our members the exceptional service they expect from us.”

The company reports more than $6.8 billion in assets and serves more than 385,000 customers.