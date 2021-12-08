Santa Rosa's Redwood Credit Union names Lonica Furniss marketing manager

Lonica Furniss has been promoted by Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union to marketing manager.

Furniss came to the credit union as a Rohnert Park teller in 2011, the institution stated. From there, she moved to marketing and community coordinator, marketing specialist, and most recently, assistant marketing manager.

“Lonica’s success in her past roles at RCU provide her with tremendous background and experience to shine in this new leadership position,“ stated Bryan Haas, senior vice president of product and member engagement. “As a strategic thinker with a proven record of creating and implementing measurable and meaningful marketing programs, she will help us continue to strengthen our brand and enhance the member experience.”

Furniss works in both of the company’s administrative offices, in Santa Rosa and Napa. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Sonoma State University.