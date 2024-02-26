Santa Rosa’s ShiKai Products relocates to Graton to stay in Sonoma County as Deposition Sciences expands

A 54-year-old Santa Rosa company that has been a pioneer in plant-based hair, skin and body products has left the city but has stayed in Sonoma County.

Trans-India Products Inc., doing business as ShiKai Products, has relocated the 15-person manufacturing operation to 22,000 square feet in four former Purple Brands winery buildings at 9119 Graton Road in the west county community of Graton. The company also has leased a 1,400-square-foot office about 3.5 miles away at 7300 Healdsburg Ave. in Sebastopol for the six-person administrative team.

“We wanted to stay in Sonoma County, so we could retain all staff,” said General Manager Ritz Guggiana. But the industrial real estate options for a manufacturer of that size were limited in the area, he said.

ShiKai had to be out of the more than 30,000 square feet it has operated from in a northwest Santa Rosa business park because the lease expires at the end of this month, according to Guggiana. For over two decades, the company had been subleasing excess space at the 3300 Coffey Lane campus from Deposition Sciences Inc., a 39-year-old locally based thin-films company owned by aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

“Their business is booming, and they needed space,” Guggiana said.

Wanting to remain in Sonoma County, ShiKai had surveyed available options for manufacturing and found few alternatives, he said.

But that wasn’t the case for DSI when ShiKai originally secured the location, Guggiana said. At the time, Deposition Sciences and other local manufacturers faced a steep decline in demand for telecommunications equipment for several years after the dot-com-led recession of 2001.

That industry downturn sent DSI’s parent company at the time, Advanced Lighting Technologies, into Chapter 11 reorganization in 2003. But DSI itself wasn’t part of the restructuring, a regulatory filing said. Lockheed Martin acquired Deposition Sciences, a longtime vendor, in 2014 for an undisclosed amount.

Four years ago, Lockheed Martin hinted it would relocate DSI to Silicon Valley as Santa Rosa industrial real estate rents soared in the early days of the legal cannabis business boom, the Business Journal reported at the time. But the lease for DSI’s 143,000-square-foot campus at 3300 Coffey was ultimately renewed.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson confirmed that the DSI campus remains important to the company’s Skunk Works research-and-development group.

“We are proud to be an active member of the Santa Rosa community and to grow our business here. Our work and growth are related to the thin film coating industry,” spokesperson Melissa Dalton wrote in an email. Dalton declined to elaborate.

Beyond telecom, thin-film technology has been used in applications ranging from satellite thermal shielding, solar panels, optics on aerial drones, and cameras used for food inspection and detection of plastic types at recycling centers.

ShiKai has been experiencing its own growth tangentially related to cannabis. The company in 2017 introduced its first products with CBD, a non-hallucinogenic compound derived from cannabis cousin hemp and touted for healthful benefits. After legal challenges in getting hemp products approved by the Food and Drug Administration, sales started to take off in the first half of 2020, with CBD-containing products making up half of revenue, The Press Democrat reported.

In the third quarter of 2020, sales were forecast to finish the year at $14 million, the paper said.

“We would have had a 100% increase in 2020, but as soon as COVID hit it really hit our sales overall — and particularly CBD,” Guggiana said. “Sales came back, and now CBD is our No. 1 product line.”

Revenue came in under $12 million for 2020 and eased further in following years. This fiscal year, which ends July 31, sales are on pace to reach $9 million, which would be above the pre-pandemic level of 2019, Guggiana said.

“We retrenched a bit and reformulated some products and changed what we do as consumer behavior changed,” he said, noting that consumers are paying more attention to ingredients. “We came out with cleaner, more natural products.”

That followed regulatory action and a lawsuit over product ingredients. The Federal Trade Commission issued consent orders in 2016 for ShiKai and three other companies to stop making claims certain products were “all natural,” pointing at the time to two lotion and shower gel products that contained synthetic ingredients.

A class-action lawsuit was brought against ShiKai in New York federal court in June 2019, pointing to other products with synthetics. The company in a filing denied “any of its representations are false, misleading and/or deceptive.” That case was settled under undisclosed terms a year later, according to court documents.

With new packaging, the company now offers 130 product variations in 10 product lines, Guggiana said. Building on the borage oil products introduced a quarter century ago and CBD items, the therapy line recently expanded with topical magnesium in bath flakes and lotion, intended to relax muscles.

Historically, company sales have been through distributors (65% of revenue) to natural-foods and independent markets, but that has been changing in recent years to seek more business with chain stores, Guggiana said.

“We’re trying to break into more of the mass market, because they are growing exponentially,” he said. “Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot are outpacing growth from all other smaller chains and independents.”

But a challenge has been with CBD products, he said, as Amazon still doesn’t allow hemp products.

“If that opens up, it will be a big market for us,” Guggiana said.

Trans-India Products was started in 1970, and the company name SkiKai comes from the Indian ingredient shikakai, which means “fruit for the head” in Hindi. The first product was a shampoo developed by two organic chemists, including key founder Dennis Sepp. Today at the helm are two of his children, President Jason Sepp and Vice President Hilary Sepp.

In ShiKai’s October 2023 lease deal for 9119 Graton, Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. represented the company, and Trevor Buck and Brian Foster of Cushman & Wakefield represented property owner FJM Graton Associates.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.