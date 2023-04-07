Santa Rosa’s Summit Bank taps new Healdsburg branch manager

Don Cliver has been appointed vice president and branch manager of the Healdsburg branch of Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.

“It is with pleasure that we welcome Don to our team. We are fortunate to have his 30 years of industry experience and strong leadership skills as we continue to serve businesses and nonprofits in Healdsburg,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO, stated in the announcement.

Prior to joining Summit State Bank, Cliver worked for National Bank of the Redwoods, Umpqua Bank, and as branch manager for JP Morgan Chase. He is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa and Leadership Novato.

Sonoma County headquartered Summit reported total assets of $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.