Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank earnings jump 40% in 2021

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reported Tuesday a record year, with a net income topping $14.69 million.

The Santa Rosa-based bank finished 2021 with a nearly 40% better earnings performance than the $10.51 million in 2020. Fourth-quarter earnings were $3.68 million, 26% above the $2.92 million in the same period in 2020. Earnings in the third quarter were $3.79 million.

“We have exceeded what we thought we were going to do,” CEO Brian Reed told the Business Journal.

Still, Reed recognizes the economy faces further challenges in 2022, including supply chain issues and the possible fallout from interest rate changes.

“At some point, it’s going to slow down,” he said, referencing the difficulties in moving goods as one economic barometer to keep an eye on. “Will that continue? We’ll see.”

That said, Reed pledged to keep focusing on the community bank’s core business — deposits and loans.

“We don’t rely on one-time gains,” he said. “Things drive the general economy, and things stall it. A successful business sees those things coming,” he said, speaking on behalf of his own business as well as the bank’s customers who hold accounts with it.

With the pandemic fueling deposits, the bank reported deposits at $811.6 million by the end of the year, up by 11% from a year before.

Loan balances accelerated over 2021, which helped to build interest income. Last year, the value of loans issued was $41.97 million, up 15% from $36.42 million in the prior year.

Almost $3 million of the bank’s interest income came from Paycheck Protection Program loans, a U.S. Small Business Administration funding mechanism that helped companies maintain their payrolls during the coronavirus crisis.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the bank funded over 860 PPP loans totaling $134 million,” Reed said.

Currently, the bank has almost $17 million remaining on the books from PPP loans.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, showed an increase ending the year with $4.9 million. This is up from $4.44 million by Dec. 31, 2020.

The bank’s board of directors declared a 12 cent-per-share quarterly dividend to be paid on Feb. 17.

Summit State Bank wrapped up the year with assets totaling $958 million as of Dec. 31.

