Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank earnings rise 19% in Q1

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income growth of 19% from a year before and 9% growth in loans.

Net income for that Santa Rosa-based community bank as of March 31 was $3.94 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, up from $3.32 million, or 50 cents a share, last year.

Net loans increased 9% to $817.6 million, from $749.9 million a year before. Excluding federal pandemic-relief loans, net loans were up 15%, to $804.3 million.

Net interest income increased to $9,882,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9,190,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the bank placed equal focus on helping our customers through hardships while also growing our core operations,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO, in the announcement. “Most of our customers have adapted to a new normal with their operations showing positive trends. We are also adjusting to a new steady state and are seeing the benefits from investing time and resources into our business to make it stronger and more sustainable.”

Assets totaled $981 million at the end of the first quarter. Total deposits increased 10% over the year to $831.9 million, attributed to a bank focus on organically growing local deposits.

The bank’s board declared a 12 cent-per-share dividend.

Summit State Bank Chief Financial Officer Camille Kazarian told the Business Journal she was pleased with the performance from the first quarter of the year.

“We are growing our net interest income and non-interest income. As long as we can stay on that path, we’re good,” she said.

Although interest rates are expected to go up more this year, Kazarian said she doesn’t expect “a plummet” in terms of performance factors affecting the bank.

This story has been updated.