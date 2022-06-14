Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank elects new board member

Douglas Reynolds has joined Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank’s board of directors.

Reynolds is an attorney for Reynolds & Brown PPLC, with offices in Concord. He is the president and CEO of Energy Services of America, headquartered in West Virginia, where he has also served as a director since 2008. He also serves as the president of the Transylvania Corporation and a director of The Harrah and Reynolds Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

He is a graduate of Duke University and holds a law degree from West Virginia University. He is also the son of bank director Marshall T. Reynolds.

Summit State Bank had total assets of $981 million and total equity of $84 million as of March 31.