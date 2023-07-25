Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank feeling the pinch of higher interest rate economy

Following an extended period of strong quarters including record performances, Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday reported an over one-third decrease in year-over-year net income.

The $2.98 million in earnings for the three-month period ending June 30 was also dwarfed by the $4.1 million recorded in the prior quarter.

Net interest income — the difference between revenue from interest-earning assets such as loans and the costs of paying interest on deposits and debt — was $9.66 million, down from $10 million in the prior quarter and $10.3 million a year before.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, dropped to $1.44 million for the second quarter from $1.96 million for the first quarter. In mid-2022, that figure was $2.35 million.

President and CEO Brian Reed said he’s “not surprised” by the outcome, given how hard it is to measure up to 2022 and to overcome pressing industry challenges dominated by interest rate hikes, market uncertainty and bank failures in the Bay Area economy.

“It was interesting. Last year’s second quarter was a really, really good quarter,” he told the Business Journal.

With high rates, banking customers seek higher yields and shop around. Knowing that, Summit State Bank set the deposit rates at levels that strategically “comes at a cost,” Reed explained. In the long term, the higher yields on deposits aim to help the bank gain market share in the competitive arena.

“Banks have been losing deposits. We lost a number of deposits as well,” he said. Hence, Summit State Bank is working on correcting that trend.

Total deposits for the second quarter amounted to $1 billion, a 28% increase year over year and a 3% increase from the previous quarter.

“We have been very deliberate in our deposit gathering strategies, and as a result, were able to grow customer deposits during the quarter, at a time when the banking industry is experiencing deposit contraction,” Reed said.

Then, there are the other factors resulting in a high interest-rate economy.

Rising interest rates have led to an increase in the costs of funds relative to lending activity.

Net loans in the second quarter ($924,806) were in line with the first quarter’s $907,623 in 2023.

“Loans were flat. A lot of people are keeping close to the vest,” he said, referring to a reluctance to get loans at higher rates. “We stuck with our target yields.”

The average loan rate of 5.66%, a slight nudge up from 5.59% in the prior quarter.

“This quarter is way down — even in terms of what we did. But we’re still in a good position (to ride out the banking challenges),” Reed said.

Summit State Bank plans to pay shareholders a 12 cent-per-share dividend on Aug. 17.

Founded in 1982, the institution had assets totaling $1.16 billion.

