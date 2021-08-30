Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank finance chief wins North Bay CFO Award

Camille Kazarian, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Santa Rosa-based bank, is a winner of the Business Journal’s eighth annual North Bay CFO Awards. She says, “The pandemic helped me realize how thankful I am to be living in a place where we have a functioning economy.”

Professional background: Over 21 years working in finance and accounting. In that time, I worked 10 years as a manager at Autodesk and Redwood Credit Union, and 7 years as the CFO at the Town of Windsor and Summit State Bank.

Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration/finance, Sonoma State University; MBA, University of Phoenix; Pacific Coast Banking School (graduating 2022)

What are the lasting changes your company has made as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption?

It is too early to predict what lasting changes will be made at the bank. We were fortunate to be deemed an essential business and remained open through the pandemic.

During that time, we implemented a number of sanitation, social distancing and safety procedures.

Also, many of our back-office staff worked from home at least part time. In the past couple of months, we began the process of migrating staff back into the office while maintaining sanitation, social distancing, and safety procedures. Time will tell what permanent changes will be implemented at the bank.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in? Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting.

The commercial lending landscape was impacted in the short term as local businesses were forced to close temporarily, or permanently.

We have also seen a shift in the Sonoma County real estate market where some commercial prices are decreasing while residential prices are increasing. It is too early to say whether these changes are permanent, but what I do know is the only constant is change.

Personally, what changed about the approach to your job that’s related to the experience of working over that past year or so?

The pandemic helped me realize how thankful I am to be living in a place where we have a functioning economy. Sometimes I take for granted things that are readily available and assume they will always be around. I am thankful and for our community, our businesses, and our residents.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

I am proud to work for a bank that has provided so much support to its local community. Since the onset of the pandemic, we funded over 860 PPP loans totaling $134,000,000.

Everyone at our bank banded together to make sure our customers had the support and resources needed to complete their forms and answer any questions.

It was heartwarming to hear stories about our staff pouring their heart into their job and being so dedicated to helping our customers and each other. The people here are the reason I love working at Summit. They are genuine, kind, supportive, and there for you when you need them.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Humility, compassion, hard work, and grace will take you a long way in life.

If you could change one (or maybe two) perceptions about the job of CFO or related executive position, what would it be and why?

Some of the most amusing perceptions I hear about the CFO role and accounting department are references to Dilbert cartoons.

Without rehashing those whimsical misconceptions from the comic strip, let me start off my saying a good CFO should be more than just a “bean counter.”

An effective CFO is well rounded, understand all aspects of their business, think strategically, communicates well, and, most importantly, plays well with others.

The CFO job can have a lot of unpredictable moments that are extremely interesting and engaging, so when the opportunity arises to participate in a project or activity, I jump right in. It is exciting to see where that road takes me.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Most decisions I regret are the ones I procrastinated making. Avoiding discussing difficult topics will never solve the issue and can make the situation worse.

What is your most memorable business experience?

I really enjoy the moments when we come together to celebrate someone for a promotion or a job well done. We send email announcements at Summit every time someone is promoted, and it warms my heart seeing all the well wishes. I really value our supportive and encouraging culture!

What is your greatest business success?

I do not have one success that stands out more than the other. I am thankful for my work experiences and learned a lot throughout my career. I have worked hard and sometimes was recognized for a job well done, and other times was not. I am grateful that each experience has been a steppingstone that brought me to this point in life.

What was your toughest business decision?

The toughest business decisions are usually those that will negatively impact someone’s position or salary. These decisions are made with great weight and responsibility. No matter what the situation is, compassion and empathy usually help diffuse a difficult discussion.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I am very transparent to my good friends and family so there is nothing I can think of that they would be surprised to know.

For those who are not too close to me, they may be surprised to know I am a very good cook. My mom emigrated from Turkey over 40 years ago and the Turkish culture was passed on to us through cooking. I now enjoy preparing a wide variety of ethnic dishes from across the world and love finding new recipes.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Listen to your gut when looking for an answer or making a decision. Procrastination, hoping things will magically get better on their own, or avoidance will only create angst. Your gut can give you all the answers so have the courage to listen and take action.

Tell us about your community involvement activities: Before the pandemic I sat on the board of directors for Integrative Medicine for the Underserved and participated in many fundraising activities for non-profits that support at-risk or homeless children and animal shelters. I also loved volunteering at my son’s school and hope there will be more volunteer opportunities in the coming school year.