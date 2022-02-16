Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank names commercial underwriting executive

Rachel Brogdon has been hired by Summit State Bank as vice president and senior commercial underwriter.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based institution, Brogdon held underwriting positions with Exchange Bank and Poppy Bank, both also based in Santa Rosa.

“We are pleased to welcome Rachel as a valuable addition to the Summit team. She brings nearly two decades of underwriting experience, and we are fortunate to add her expertise to our experienced Loan Underwriting Team,” said Brian Reed, president and CEO of Summit State Bank.

The bank stated she graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Summit State Bank had total assets of $958 million and total equity of $84 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.