Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank names new controller, assistant VP

Diana Ortiz and Nicole Tufly have been promoted by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.

Ortiz is now an assistant vice president. The bank stated she has more than 17 years of banking experience and has worked for Summit State since 2017, most recently as manager of its Rohnert Park branch.

Tufly moves up to senior vice president and controller. Her 24 years of financial and accounting experience includes 17 years in the banking industry, the bank stated. Before she joined Summit State Bank in 2018, Tufy was accounting manager at Ygrene Energy Fund Inc. and spent six years as assistant controller for Poppy Bank, also of Santa Rosa.

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reports has total assets of $980 million and total equity of $85 million at June 30.