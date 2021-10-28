Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank Q3 earnings rise 29%

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reported a 29% rise in net income for the quarter ending Sept. 30, the Santa Rosa bank reported Wednesday.

The $3.79 million in quarterly earnings, in contrast to $2.95 million a year before, marked a continued strong performance for a year in which earnings more than doubled between the first and second quarters but dipped between the second and third.

For the first nine months of the year, the bank’s net income was $11 million, up 45% or about $3.4 million from that period of 2020.

Regarding this past quarter, President and CEO Brian Reed pointed to key barometers of a strong quarter that have led to the bank’s performance — deposits and non-interest income. The latter, which is derived by fees, amounted to $1.35 million, up 14.4% from last year’s $1.18 million in the third quarter.

Total deposits came in at $749 million, up 3.1% from $726.29 million a year ago. In this year’s second quarter, deposits amounted to $763.95 million.

“Our focus is on increasing our core earnings. As long as we have those and manage our expenses, we’re going to see quarterly increases,” Reed told the Business Journal.

Reed said the “growth of tomorrow” for Summit State Bank lies in the amount of loans, in particular those that are not Paycheck Protection Program–related. Those loans amounted to $760.37 million, a 21% rise for this past quarter compared with a year before.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes forecasting revenue from PPP loans more challenging because they’re forgiven at an inconsistent pace, Reed explained. The bank funded 860 PPP loans totaling $134 million and has forgiven $101.9 million.

The bank’s board of directors declared a 12 cent-per-share quarterly dividend to be paid on Nov. 18.

Headquartered in Sonoma County, Summit State Bank total assets were $923 million at quarter end.

