Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank selects Montgomery Village branch manager

Megan Silvestrito has been promoted by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank to branch manager of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center branch in that city.

“Megan has played a vital role in supporting our branch system,” most recently as utility branch manager, said Brian Reed, president and CEO of the Sonoma County bank, in the announcement. “The branches have navigated through some challenging times over the past few years, and we are fortunate to have Megan on our team.

She has more than 11 years of community banking experience and was the perfect choice for the role of Branch Manager of our Montgomery Village Branch. We are very excited for this next step in her career,” .

Megan has more than 11 years of community banking experience, joining Summit State Bank in 2019 and holding several operation positions throughout the five branch locations, the bank stated.

Summit State Bank had total assets of $980 million as of June 30.