Santa Rosa’s Vista Broadband Networks hires sales director

Mark Loher has been appointed director of sales and business development at Vista Broadband Networks, the Santa Rosa-based internet service provider announced Sept. 15.

Loher will play a pivotal role in spearheading Vista’s growth initiatives, expanding its market presence, and ensuring sales strategies are aligned with the company’s long-term objectives, Vista said in the release.

A 25-year veteran of the telecommunications industry, Loher spent 17 of those years at Santa Rosa-based Sonic as director of sales and strategy. Over the course of his career, Loher has been responsible for driving revenue growth, building strategic partnerships, and leading employee recruitment, development and retainment efforts, according to the release.

Loher attended San Francisco State University, where he earned a certificate in telecommunications, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to our team and have no doubt that his passion for excellence, strategic thinking, and results-driven approach will contribute significantly to our continued success,” the company stated in the release.