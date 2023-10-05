Sausalito cannabis tax measure on hold

Organizers behind a cannabis tax measure in Sausalito are pausing their effort to qualify for the ballot.

Timothy McCloud, an applicant and a former city council candidate, said he was no longer seeking signatures for the initiative because of opposition from constituents and the drain on city resources to research the project.

The measure would place a 4% tax on the annual operation of cannabis retail businesses in Sausalito. The tax would be a general tax, with revenues provided to the city's general fund on a quarterly basis, according to the initiative.

The initiative would not change Sausalito municipal code, which bans cannabis facilities within the city, including cultivators, distributors, manufacturers, processing facilities, testing facilities, medical dispensaries and retail shops. It would only apply to deliveries at this time.

McCloud said the initiative would have brought in $100,000 in revenue to the city from deliveries alone.

"People who have been concerned with the financial health of the city have been on board, but there are people who are against anything to do with cannabis," McCloud said. "It was just too soon. The problem on my part was timing."

Abbot Chambers, the city's spokesperson, said that McCloud notified the city of his intention to shelve the measure in an email sent on Sept. 25.

Chambers said he did not have any additional information available regarding a report that was being prepared by city staff following a presentation on the proposed ballot measure to the City Council on Sept. 5.

The organizers had 180 days to acquire signatures from the date of the filing of initiative with the city on June 20.

In order for an initiative measure to qualify for the Sausalito ballot, the sponsor must collect the signatures of at least 10% of registered voters.

There are approximately 5,000 registered voters in Sausalito.

McCloud said organizers had gathered "about half" that amount.

The tax would apply if Sausalito were to allow storefront cannabis retail in the future. It would not apply to cultivators, nurseries, testing laboratories, distributors or manufacturers that the city might choose to permit in the future, according to the initiative.

The measure would also permit the city to amend the initiative by decreasing the tax or clarifying the method of collection. The tax could not be increased or repealed without voter approval.

The City Council heard a presentation on the proposal on Sept. 5 and directed staff to prepare a report on its potential impacts. The city would be required to develop a report within 30 days if the signature threshold was reached and it sought to get an advance on that effort.

The report was intended to investigate the potential fiscal effects as well as its effects on the general plan, infrastructure, businesses and land use, among other issues.

City councilmembers and members of the public expressed their opposition to the proposal at the Sept 5 meeting, but even more organized efforts came from participants in the Marin cannabis industry.

Nurit Raphael, CEO of Ona.Life, a cannabis delivery service based in San Rafael, said she believed the measure was intended to add another layer of taxation to already-stressed delivery services and push potential competition out of Marin. Raphael spoke out against the initiative at the Sept. 5 meeting and said she circulated a counter-petition against the measure.

"I had to fight for my business," she said. "It's the most unexplainable, despicable thing, a cannabis company seeking even more taxation."

Raphael said there was an effort to disguise the backing of an out-of-county cannabis company, called the San Francisco Patient and Resource Center (SPARC), with the initiative.

McCloud said there was no attempt to hide their involvement in the project. He said that Erich Pearson, CEO was SPARC, was listed as treasurer for the political action committee backing the project on financial disclosure documents, called the "Committee for Responsible Retail."

Pearson said the proposed Sausalito cannabis retail tax was "straightforward." He characterized opposition to the efforts as driven by "anti-cannabis prohibitionists."

"There are no special carve-outs or exemptions in the Sausalito initiative, and it won't benefit SPARC over other businesses," Pearson said.

Pearson said he still hoped to one day open a small retail location in Sausalito with an equity-focused business model.

A cannabis measure on the November 2022 ballot, which would have established retail cannabis for a company called Otter Brands, failed to pass.

A competing cannabis initiative, backed by Pearson and Marin City resident Paul Austin, was removed from the November ballot after a Marin judge ruled it was invalid because the measure's two proponents were not Sausalito residents.