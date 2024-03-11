Sausalito in Marin County backs draft plan for new business district

The Sausalito City Council has approved a draft management plan for the proposed downtown business improvement district.

The plan details the boundary, budget and benefits of the proposed district, which would provide funds to maintain public spaces, create branding, improve lighting and parks and build up administrative services.

The council voted 4-1 on the draft at its March 5 meeting, with Council Member Jill Hoffman voting against it.

"This is empowering local people with local control," Mayor Ian Sobieski said. "I think it's an exciting new-era thing of doing more with less."

Business improvement districts offer extra services that are not provided by municipalities and are funded by annual assessments. They typically give greater autonomy to business owners to make aesthetic changes and encourage tourism, and often are managed by nonprofit stakeholder groups.

In June 2023, the city hired New City America Inc. to investigate public interest in and feasibility of the new district, according to the staff report. In December, the City Council supported the proposed district boundary and budget.

According to the draft plan, benefit zone 1 comprises the core commercial area along Bridgeway that has the most retail and restaurants. Benefit zone 2 includes the city parking lots on the east side of Bridgeway and Humboldt Street.

The plan sets the first year's annual assessments for buildings at 22 cents per square foot in zone one and $0.10 in zone two. For lots, the annual rates are 14 cents per square foot for zone 1 and 26 cents for zone 2. The annual rates for linear frontage are $6 for zone 1 and $9.30 for zone 2.

Marco Li Mandri, president of the New City America, said that while the district is not very large, it has a number of public spaces and parks that need a special district benefit. He said the general services the city provides are not enough, and the special benefits would be supplemental, like extra trash removal after an event downtown.

"The property owners clearly want more, the business owners clearly want more, than what's currently existing within the district," Li Mandri said. "So if someone happened to go to the park and they happened to have ice cream and they spilled the ice cream in the summer and it melted all over the place, you wouldn't have to look at it for a week. It would be taken care of within a day or two. So those are the special benefits that would be provided."

The parks and open spaces in the district include Gabrielson Park, Yee Tock Chee Park and Viña del Mar Park, according to Brandon Phipps, director of the city's Community Development Department.

The property assessment revenue for the first year is projected to be $241,059. "Demand creation," a service category comprising 55% of the budget, includes a range of needs such as holiday events and decorations, public art displays, lighting, website development and public relations.

"We cannot have parks and public spaces unless they are maintained and managed," Li Mandri said. "The city can do basic things, but what we want to do is enhance those public spaces so that they become great gathering spaces."

The "civil sidewalks" service category, 15% of the budget, includes maintenance and aesthetic improvements to public spaces and sidewalks, as well as parking and transportation management. Administrative and program management, 25% of the budget, goes towards rent, legal costs and office-related expenses. The remaining 5% is budgeted for delinquencies, city and county fees, reserves and capital project improvements.

The City Council approved the plan with requirements that the plan increase the infrastructure budget; address the vacancy rate; include more wayfinding, lights and trash cans; protect historic resources; explore partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to reduce administrative fees; and base the district in the Sausalito Center for the Arts.

The district includes about 10 blocks in downtown Sausalito and the majority of parcels in and around downtown. It includes parcels along both sides of Bridgeway, both sides of Humboldt Street and southward to Tracy Street, and both sides of Princess Street.

The city, which owns around half of the parcels, is contributing 50% to the district.

The council also authorized the city manager to begin the district petition process, which includes finalizing the management plan, the engineers report and the petition language. These items will be mailed to all property owners in the proposed district, according to a staff report.

A public hearing on the district would be held in late May or June. A final decision would require a vote of property owners in the jurisdiction, following the petitioning process and a balloting process.

Scott Thornburg, the chair of the city Economic Development Advisory Committee, spoke in support of the district. He said the budget for the district is a small amount of money, and growth requires taking risks.

"In the business world we talk a lot about testing and learning and failing fast," Thornburg said. "But this is a test and I think that's the thing that excited me the most. We are testing something new and it requires us to be brave and take a little bit of a risk and to believe in something."