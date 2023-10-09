Sausalito to consider new taxes, fees to stoke revenue

Sausalito officials are exploring potential taxes and fees focused on development, businesses and tourism.

The City Council heard a presentation from its consulting firm, NHA Advisors of San Rafael, at its meeting on Oct. 3. The potential strategies to increase city revenues include updating development impact fees; creating a new vacant property tax; creating a new marina business license tax; and boosting transient occupancy taxes with a new hotel.

City Manager Chris Zapata said the presentation was part of an ongoing effort to balance the budget and find a long-term solution to the deficit.

"We are already getting requests about hotels in Sausalito. The question is, is that of interest to you?" Zapata said. "Now we want to see what your real appetite is."

The city is projecting revenues of $28.3 million and expenditures of $29.4 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Mayor Melissa Blaustein said city staff should look into a study on what an updated development fee would entail. The council also expressed an interest in developing a vacancy tax for commercial properties before residential properties; options for expanding the number of hotel rooms eligible to collect transient occupancy tax; and more information about what would be feasible for a marina business license fee.

"I think we are all very much in alignment on the need and interest to explore each of these topics," Blaustein said. "All of us are incredibly supportive of this 10-year plan for what our budget looks like and how we stay whole."

Craig Hill, managing principal at NHA Advisors, said the four options were determined to be the best potential revenue streams for Sausalito.

The city's development impact fee, a road impact fee that applies to private construction, became effective on July 1, 2003. In 2022, the fees earned $182,468 for the city, Hill said.

Hill said the next step would be to conduct a fee study.

On vacancy taxes, Hill said the number of rooms eligible under the transient occupancy tax could increase revenues for the city, even if a completely new hotel is not built. The city has four hotels with an average rate of $560,000 in tax revenue from each, he said.

"The idea of the impact of a hotel is significant and we see this in a number of communities, especially destination places such as your community," Hill said.

Local taxes require voter approval and might require a simple majority for a general tax or a two-thirds majority for a special tax. Fees do not require voter approval but are more narrowly focused.

Hill said San Francisco and Oakland have enacted vacancy property taxes. The amount imposed on property owners could be determined by the city.

"They may sit on them for various reasons and valid reasons," said Zapata.

The marina business license tax could help maintain the health of the bay and waterside facilities, Zapata said.

The city collected about $2.5 million from business license taxes in 2022, with only 1% coming from marina businesses.