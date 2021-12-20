504,000sf GE/Haier Appliances Northern California warehouse is Solano County city’s biggest in 20 years

Scannell Properties is finishing a 504,000-square-foot LEED-certified warehouse in Dixon, as a new North Bay home for the General Electric/Haier home appliances industrial warehouse distribution center.

Construction on the north Solano County project 250 E. Dorset Drive — about 100 yards from Interstate 80 — began in the first quarter of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 4, 2022.

This is the first large-scale warehouse to be built in Dixon in over 20 years and is Scannell’s third project with GE/Haier in the U.S.

The building has more than 100 dock positions and pull-through spaces with docks located on both sides of the building, along with 200-plus trailer stalls and queuing space for 10 trucks.

Some 75 employees are projected to work at this site, providing jobs for local residents. The building has a 120,000-gallon water storage capacity, a 14-foot-high pump room, and a backup generator.

As an alternative to storm sewers, bioswales have been placed around the structure providing channels designed to concentrate and convey stormwater runoff while removing debris and pollution.

Inside the warehouse GE/Haier employees will use high tech Basiloid lift attachments on forklifts equipped with sensors, variable speed controls, navigation lights and cameras will safeguard the movement of products moved throughout the building and during loading/unloading procedures prior to being shipped to local customers.

“The industrial market demand for warehousing space is white hot these days as a result of supply chain delays and merchandise in cargo containers on ships delayed at anchor off the coast and piling up on docks at our ports,” according to Todd Berryhill, managing director for Scannell Properties in the Bay Area.

He said Dixon site was selected after an extensive Northern California search for having available land, a central location in the state and an available workforce.

Berryhill said the Solano County area is no longer just a storage and distribution hub for wine and food companies, saying talks are underway to build warehouses for other commercial categories for both single tenants and those seeking multiple user facilities.

Scannell, headquartered in Indianapolis, is a privately owned real estate development company that focuses on build-to-suit and speculative development projects throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The appliances division of GE was purchased by Chinese-owned Haier Group Corporation and KKR & Co., an American private equity investment firm, in 2016 for $5.6 million. KKR has $429 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. When Haier acquired GE, Haier retained the right to use GE brand names through 2056.