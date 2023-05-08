Sebastopol home goods store Storia expands

Storia Home, a home goods store located in Sebastopol, plans to expand its storefront.

The expansion includes a floral shop by local florist Jennifer McClendon and office space for Gina Rachelle Design services. McClendon plans to accept pre-orders as well as walk-ins.

She said she and Storia Home are committed to only selling locally grown flowers.

“Sonoma County grows some of the best flowers in California,” said McClendon in the announcement. “From the hot river valleys of Healdsburg to the coastal hilltops of Sebastopol, our unique terrain allows for diverse microclimates that produce the most beautiful flowers and foliage.”

The grand reopening celebration is set for Friday, May 12