Sebastopol’s Willow Creek Wealth Management hires new adviser

Eric Keating, CFP, has been hired as a wealth adviser by Sebastopol-based Willow Creek Wealth Management.

“Our firm has seen incredible growth in the last two years and adding a new wealth advisor to our team greatly expands our capacity to provide exceptional service to new and established clients,” said President and CEO Tim Admire, in the announcement.

Keating was at JDH Wealth in Santa Rosa for four years and previously was in the wine industry, including the founding of Keating Wines in 2008, Willow Creek stated.