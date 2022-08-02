See who attended Impact Sonoma Conference on business crisis PR

On July 26, the North Bay Business Journal hosted its Impact Sonoma Conference at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This year, the focus of the conference was “Is Your Business Prepared for a PR Crisis?” Scroll through the photo gallery to get a taste of the event.

Presenting sponsor for the event was Exchange Bank. Gold partner was Ghilotti Construction while silver partners were Western Health Advantage, Kaiser Permanente and Protea Financial.