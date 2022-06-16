Senior lobbyist of Sonoma’s Floridian Group wins Pride Business Leadership Awards

Education: Bachelor of Science in supervision and management, Broward College; professional certificate in diversity equity and inclusion, University of South Florida

Daniel H. Sohn, managing partner and senior lobbyist for Sonoma-based Floridian Group, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Pride Business Leadership Awards.

About me

My professional Facebook page would describe me as a proud husband, advocate, dog dad, twin brother and former city councilmember serving as a presidential appointee in the Biden-Harris administration.

While it is true that I am all those things, to those around me who have known the most intimate of moments sometimes filled with success, loss, hardship, hurt, pain, confusion, and celebration, I am and always will be to them- just Daniel.

Some questions

What is the personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

Being one of the 2022 honorees for the Pride Business Leadership Award certainly fits this description. To be given the honor of being recognized alongside such a distinguished group of professional after only relocating from Florida just over a year ago and recently relocating to the North Bay, that’s humbling to say the least. I just got here!

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities when it comes to the Pride movement?

Every single person who makes up the Floridian Group and Pacific Partners team identifies as a member of a marginalized or disenfranchised community. That is where we collectively find our strength and what gives us the unique insight to better serve our clients.

As a successful professional, what are the biggest obstacles you face what how are you working to overcome them?

I have struggled and persevered from a young age with mental health challenges. Some of my challenges include a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and clinical depression.

It is because of these challenges that I have become a lifelong advocate for children's mental health and increased funding for mental health/substance abuse causes. I give many pro bono hours professionally seeking funding for organizations doing this work.

What steps would you like to see in the North Bay business community to prioritize diversity and inclusion?

I’d like to see more opportunities for marginalized/ disenfranchised individuals to get engaged in the civics process. It would be great if more people would seek local board appointments or maybe consider running for office in their own communities. Representation is power.