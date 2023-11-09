Several Sonoma County manufacturers plan to scale back their industrial real estate

About a half-million square feet of Sonoma County manufacturing and development space are coming on the market as several more companies scale back local operations or shift to remote work.

Here are major commercial space availabilities that have hit the market in past few months:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, 2200-2240 S. McDowell Blvd. Extension, Petaluma: 89,649 square feet (entire facility)

Workrite, 2277 Pine View Way, Petaluma: 22,000–120,000 square feet (part or all)

Sonoma Technology Inc., 1450 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma: 8,000–30,000 square feet (part or all)

Medtronic, 3850 and 3880 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa: 126,600 square feet (all of two buildings)

These follow the recently completed closure of TriMas’ 160,000-square-foot Rieke architectural plastic injection molding plant 1200 Valley House Drive, Suite 100, in Rohnert Park’s SOMO Village development, the Business Journal reported in July. And Miyoko’s Kitchen announced it is closing its 28,636-square-foot Petaluma production facility, while keeping its headquarters in place. TriMas laid off 73 locally, and 30 to 40 jobs are affected at Miyoko’s.

Manufacturing — including durable goods like medical devices and furniture plus nondurable products like wine, beer and food — made up the largest industry share (15.4%) of Sonoma County’s $5.6 billion gross regional product, according to a report last year from the county Economic Development Board.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s 10-year lease for Petaluma facility is set to expire in July 2024, and the company doesn’t plan to renew, according to the agents marketing the property for owner Lowenberg Associates LP. The target exit time frame is the second quarter of next year, but that could be accelerated, if another tenant comes along, they said.

“With the lease expiring that far out and with that type of space, the owner wants to get ahead of the curve as much as possible, as the next tenant often looks close to 12 months out for new space,” said Tony Sarno, part of the JLL team with Laura Duffy and Jordan Lazor listing the property.

The Boston-area company didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Based on media reports about other California closures, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher is consolidating facilities because of a big decline in demand for COVID-19 testing. In the first half of this year, Thermo Fisher filed Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act notices for 230 layoffs at three San Diego-area facilities it planned to close, and in June the company filed notices for 104 more job cuts there plus 102 at Bay Area locations in Pleasanton and South San Francisco.

No such notices have been filed so far for the Petaluma facility, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Thermo Fisher told a biotechnology trade publication in May that the consolidations of California operations elsewhere was because it does “not foresee customer demand for testing solutions returning to previous levels.”

“Thermo Fisher invested heavily in supporting the global response to COVID over the last three years. As COVID moves from pandemic to endemic, we must make adjustments to meet current market demands,” the company reportedly told publication MD+DI.

The trade publication noted that other companies that heavily invested in COVID testing have shed hundreds of workers each or have filed for bankruptcy protection.

Thermo Fisher announced in September 2020, six months into the pandemic, that it was investing over $140 million into expanding its production of laboratory plastics consumables to meet demand for global COVID testing. Five facilities in Petaluma, New York state, Mexico and Finland were listed as getting expansion investments.

Company revenue for COVID response jumped from $3.2 billion the first year to $9.23 billion in 2021 but dropped to $3.11 billion in 2022 and has continued to decelerate. In the first nine months of this year, revenue related to testing was just $270 million in the first nine months of this year, falling to $50 million in the third quarter, according to company filings.

Thermo Fisher’s history in the North Bay goes back at least two decades, and this isn’t the first time it has closed production plants in this area, according to Business Journal reporting. In 2008, it consolidated a Novato plant to Utah, and in 2010 the company brought together multiple Petaluma facilities into the current building there.

The Petaluma building is being marketed as a rarity among North Bay production facilities, with 5,600 amps of electrical power service at the building.