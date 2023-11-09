Several Sonoma County manufacturers plan to scale back their industrial real estate

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 9, 2023, 2:14PM
About a half-million square feet of Sonoma County manufacturing and development space are coming on the market as several more companies scale back local operations or shift to remote work.

Here are major commercial space availabilities that have hit the market in past few months:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, 2200-2240 S. McDowell Blvd. Extension, Petaluma: 89,649 square feet (entire facility)
  • Workrite, 2277 Pine View Way, Petaluma: 22,000–120,000 square feet (part or all)
  • Sonoma Technology Inc., 1450 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma: 8,000–30,000 square feet (part or all)
  • Medtronic, 3850 and 3880 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa: 126,600 square feet (all of two buildings)

These follow the recently completed closure of TriMas’ 160,000-square-foot Rieke architectural plastic injection molding plant 1200 Valley House Drive, Suite 100, in Rohnert Park’s SOMO Village development, the Business Journal reported in July. And Miyoko’s Kitchen announced it is closing its 28,636-square-foot Petaluma production facility, while keeping its headquarters in place. TriMas laid off 73 locally, and 30 to 40 jobs are affected at Miyoko’s.

Manufacturing — including durable goods like medical devices and furniture plus nondurable products like wine, beer and food — made up the largest industry share (15.4%) of Sonoma County’s $5.6 billion gross regional product, according to a report last year from the county Economic Development Board.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s 10-year lease for Petaluma facility is set to expire in July 2024, and the company doesn’t plan to renew, according to the agents marketing the property for owner Lowenberg Associates LP. The target exit time frame is the second quarter of next year, but that could be accelerated, if another tenant comes along, they said.

“With the lease expiring that far out and with that type of space, the owner wants to get ahead of the curve as much as possible, as the next tenant often looks close to 12 months out for new space,” said Tony Sarno, part of the JLL team with Laura Duffy and Jordan Lazor listing the property.

The Boston-area company didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Based on media reports about other California closures, Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher is consolidating facilities because of a big decline in demand for COVID-19 testing. In the first half of this year, Thermo Fisher filed Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act notices for 230 layoffs at three San Diego-area facilities it planned to close, and in June the company filed notices for 104 more job cuts there plus 102 at Bay Area locations in Pleasanton and South San Francisco.

No such notices have been filed so far for the Petaluma facility, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Thermo Fisher told a biotechnology trade publication in May that the consolidations of California operations elsewhere was because it does “not foresee customer demand for testing solutions returning to previous levels.”

“Thermo Fisher invested heavily in supporting the global response to COVID over the last three years. As COVID moves from pandemic to endemic, we must make adjustments to meet current market demands,” the company reportedly told publication MD+DI.

The trade publication noted that other companies that heavily invested in COVID testing have shed hundreds of workers each or have filed for bankruptcy protection.

Thermo Fisher announced in September 2020, six months into the pandemic, that it was investing over $140 million into expanding its production of laboratory plastics consumables to meet demand for global COVID testing. Five facilities in Petaluma, New York state, Mexico and Finland were listed as getting expansion investments.

Company revenue for COVID response jumped from $3.2 billion the first year to $9.23 billion in 2021 but dropped to $3.11 billion in 2022 and has continued to decelerate. In the first nine months of this year, revenue related to testing was just $270 million in the first nine months of this year, falling to $50 million in the third quarter, according to company filings.

Thermo Fisher’s history in the North Bay goes back at least two decades, and this isn’t the first time it has closed production plants in this area, according to Business Journal reporting. In 2008, it consolidated a Novato plant to Utah, and in 2010 the company brought together multiple Petaluma facilities into the current building there.

The Petaluma building is being marketed as a rarity among North Bay production facilities, with 5,600 amps of electrical power service at the building.

Workrite

Also on the south side of Petaluma, Workrite’s headquarters facility became available in August for lease with 30-day notice of the whole 120,000-square-foot building, or of just the 20,000 square feet of offices on the second floor, according to the LoopNet property listing.

Director of Operations Attila Lorinczi couldn’t be reached for comment.

Cushman & Wakefield agent Trevor Buck, who is marketing the property, said Workrite and other local industrial space users are finding they need their local facilities but not all of it.

“If they shed the space, they’ll have to go somewhere else,” Buck said.

Workrite first occupied 90,000 square feet of 2277 Pine View in 2011 under a 10-year lease, and its footprint there later expanded to fill the building, the Business Journal reported at the time. Founded in 1991 in Novato, it relocated to a larger location elsewhere in Petaluma in 2001. The company was acquired in 2007 by Michigan-based Knape & Vogt, which itself became part of private equity firm Wind Point Partners in 2006.

Workrite also has a Canadian market office in Toronto and a showroom in Chicago.

Another similar situation to Workrite that Buck pointed to is Gibson Brands’ 62,000-square-foot distribution location at 755 Southpoint Blvd. in Petaluma, a property he also is listing for sublease.

Gibson’s 10-year lease of that space was inked last year, and it was one of the notable large deals in the Petaluma market last year. The major Nashville-based guitar and musical equipment maker merged with iconic Petaluma amplifier producer Mesa/Boogie in January 2021.

Buck said the market for industrial space in the first half of this year was slower than the same pace in 2022, but demand picked up in the third quarter.

“I expect deals will be getting done between now and the end of this year,” Buck said. “I expect some of the vacant space will be absorbed.”

Medtronic

Minnesota-based medical device maker Medtronic is shrinking its Santa Rosa-based cardiac and vascular operations again. Southern California-based Westic Company, owner of the twin 63,000-square-foot office and research-and-development buildings Medtronic has occupied on 8 acres near Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa for more than a decade, has just put both on the market for lease, according to Duffy, whose JLL team is also marketing those properties.

Medtronic didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Medtronic has occupied 3850 Brickway Blvd. since 2005 and expanded into all the adjoining building at 3880 Brickway in 2012, and consolidated its cardiovascular stint division, now called the peripheral vascular health business unit, into the buildings. The northeast Santa Rosa building at 3576 Unocal Place continues to be the base for two other heart- and kidney-related business units.

This move follows Medtronics’ notice to local employees in 2019 that it would lay off about 200 of them over four years as work moved to a Massachusetts factory, the company told The Press Democrat. At the time, Medtronic employed about 1,100 in Santa Rosa, making it one of the county’s largest employers.

Sonoma Technology Inc.

For Sonoma Technology Inc., the issue is not how much demand there is for Petaluma company’s air-quality sensors and reporting technology but how productive the development team is working in the two-story office building it occupies at 1450 N. McDowell Blvd., according to Jeffrey Wilmore, the Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. agent who is marketing some or all the space for sublease. The company occupies nearly 9,000 square feet on the first floor and just over 21,000 square feet on the second floor.

“They’ve worked it out where the engineers are working from home and they like it so much they are putting their offices on the market,” Wilmore said. “I’ve been told that if a large tenant came along and wanted the whole building, they’d figure something out, as there is an awful lot of vacant space on the market.”

Sonoma Technology President Clinton MacDonald told the Journal he couldn’t talk at the moment when reached Oct. 11, and the company hasn’t returned multiple calls for comment.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

