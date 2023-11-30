Shake Shack hosting pop-up at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village

Shake Shack, coming to Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village, is hosting a holiday pop-up this weekend.

Those curious about the New York-based fast food restaurant’s offerings will have the opportunity to sample limited-time menu items, samples of its custards and holiday milkshakes and other festive treats, according to the shopping center.

The Santa Rosa location was announced in February. It will open in the space across the street from Made Local Marketplace, at the southwest corner of Magowan and Hahman drives, later this year.

The pop-up will be in The Courtyard Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Bay Area has 11 Shake Shacks, but currently no locations in Wine Country. An exact official opening date for the Montgomery Village Shake Shack has yet to be announced.

For more information about the pop-up, go to montgomeryvillageca.com.