Shake Shack in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village to open Feb. 29

The anticipated opening of national burger chain Shake Shack in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village is officially set for Feb. 29.

This location will be a first for Sonoma County and 14th location in Northern California, according to a news release from Montgomery Village. The next nearest Shake Shack is in Larkspur, in Marin County.

Along with signature favorites such as the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes, the Montgomery Village location will feature the Golden State Double with Cheddar cheese, pickles and smoked garlic aioli on a beef patty with meat sourced from Cream Co. of Oakland.

The Golden State Double is only available at Shake Shack locations in the Bay Area.

“Our community has been buzzing about the impending opening since it was announced early last year,” said Brittany Mundarain, general manager of Montgomery Village, in the news release.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone at this long-awaited grand opening and also for the community to experience the space, the art, and the special menu items that uniquely celebrate Sonoma County.”

Opening day will feature an unveiling of a hand-painted mural by local artist David Winters, inspired by Santa Rosa’s ties to nature and viticulture.

Shake Shack will also have on-site donation bins during its grand opening to collect nonperishable food items for Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Spread the Love food drive.

Montgomery Village announced Shake Shack’s impending arrival last February. The former Round Table location has been under renovation to prepare for the burger chain over the last year.

Shake Shack held a holiday pop-up event in Montgomery Village back in December which offered a special limited-item Shake Shack menu. Mundarain said hundreds of Shake Shack fans turned out for the event.

Shake Shack’s opening will be the first new tenant to open its doors in 2024 with stationary retailer, Paper Source, expected to also open later this year.

