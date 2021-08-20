Floods, quake, pandemic: Former Napa Mayor Jill Techel reveals milestones of her 15 years in the role

The evidence of Jill Techel’s impact on Napa may be seen in many places around town.

In a wide-ranging, 45-minute interview with Napa wine attorney Richard P. Mendelson at the North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference held virtually Aug. 10, he asked Techel about one of her early accomplishments in driving forward the landmark $800 million Napa River-Napa Creek Flood Protection Project.

“This is what I’m most proud of,” said Techel, who ended her time as mayor after 15 years in December.

The 6-mile project that runs from Butler Bridge on Highway 29 north to Trancas Street has protected the town from devastating storm water incidents and eventually became “key” to Napa’s future as a “walkable” city.

“We created a picture of what Napa should look like and laid the groundwork for development,” she said. “The community came together to design a plan and take the river where it wanted to go.”

The project represented a departure from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ standard answer to flood control — walls and dredging. Instead, the project created a riverside promenade of business locations, plus allowed what was intended to be a catch basin to become what would double as a park near downtown. But early on, it was the flooding, which put her into the spotlight, she told the interviewer.

In 2005, only months before seeing the wrath flooding extracts as Hurricane Katrina enveloped New Orleans, an El Nino-spawned series of storms over New Year’s Eve inundated her Napa County city.

The small-town mayor found herself in front of a CNN camera this time. The spotlight captured the attention of then California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who asked her on the phone: “What can I do?” she said.

She also served in public office during the 2014 South Napa earthquake that rocked the North Bay on Aug. 24 at a magnitude of 6.0, killing one person, injuring 200 and causing more than $300 million of damage. Techel calls the earthquake the most memorable time she has served Napa in public office.

“We had to fix 500 water breaks. It was a big deal. It was scary to think of what we needed to do to get on our feet,” she said.

With all the challenges, Techel was encouraged by the camaraderie of the residents, declaring that “neighborhoods came together” without “waiting for government” to act.

“People came together in such a positive way,” she said.

She told Mendelson the COVID-19 virus may present the largest challenge for Napa because the issues associated with it are prolonged.

“We can’t get back to normal until it’s over. (The coronavirus) slowed everything down,” she said, referring to the connection between good health and tourism.

Still, she’s optimistic the town’s resilience will continue to kick in.

“The visitors will come back, and Napa will deliver a unique experience as always,” she said.

A sense of belonging

“Napa felt like home to me,” said the small-town girl who arrived from North Dakota and put down roots in the then sleepy Wine Country city.

The University of North Dakota graduate, who grew up in Grand Forks before receiving her degree in social work, has taken civics to a high level.

She landed in Napa in 1971 from Grand Forks, both towns similar in nature to her and without the hustle and bustle of San Francisco’s multiple “lanes of traffic.”

Techel’s tenure with the Girl Scouts started in her home state, and she continued that work in California with the Napa-Solano Girl Scout Council.

There, she took the seat as the first chairwoman with the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission and served six years on the Napa Valley Unified School District. She has also participated in Leadership Napa Valley, a regional program that spawns leaders in communities.

Her two children have also paid attention to how active their civics-driven mother has remained over the years. Instead of playing house, Techel recalled how one of the siblings acted out her “go to meeting” routine.

Today, retirement suits Techel, she told Mendelson.

“I now have more time for the four grandchildren,” she said.

Even so, it remains difficult for Techel to sit still. She plans to be working on the city’s 175th birthday festivities slated for 2022.

“(We’ll be) celebrating how far we have come in the last 25 years,” she said.