Sierra Club announces opposition to California Forever’s proposed Solano city

The Solano County Sierra Club hosted a press conference Tuesday morning in Fairfield at the Solano County Government Center where they officially voiced their opposition to California Forever's development plans in the eastern part of the county.

Princess Washington, chair of the Sierra Club Solano Group and mayor pro tem of Suisun City, said the group is concerned about the potential environmental and agricultural impacts of placing a city on the proposed site, as many other agricultural acres in the Bay Area have been lost to development over the last 30 years.

The group also doubts the sincerity of California Forever's stated intention to keep Travis Air Force Base viable, she said. While they have offered parcels they own near the base in a land swap with Fairfield, Solano County Water Association and Solano County, Washington said they own other parcels closer to the base, and have the base effectively surrounded.

"As it stands, Solano County's Orderly Growth Measure directs development into cities," she said.

Groups opposed to California Forever are working to form a coalition known as Solano Together, which will centralize their efforts to fight the proposed development. Washington said this is the right approach to stop the development, for which final plans have yet to be released.

"We await with bated breath a tangible plan from California Forever," she said.

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said she has been tracking California Forever and Flannery Associates for five years, and she still has concerns about the impacts of the proposed development on Travis AFB and agriculture in the area.

"That's not how we deal here," she said of the acquisition of land that Flannery undertook in recent years. "This is a right to farm county, that means a lot."

Ranchers and farmers in the area work hard to supply livestock and produce to the region and the entire world, she said, and it frustrates her to see their livelihoods at stake.

"We are not playthings here," she said, "and it makes me angry."

Moy said she welcomes investment to the county, but would prefer to see it existing cities like Fairfield and Vallejo.

"You guys are just there to make more money," she said of the investors behind California Forever "and it sickens me. That's not who we are here."

Kathleen Threlfall —a farmer whose family has lived and worked in the Montezuma Hills since the 1800s —said she has been approached twice by Flannery to sell her land, but did not. She said she believes communities are built organically and not just set down by development companies.

"I don't think you just plop a bunch of houses down by a dump," she said.

Joe Feller —a member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club's Redwood Chapter —said Solano Together will allow local organizations to work with one another and garner support.

"It's a wide coalition of organizations that have various specific interests," he said, "So it includes organizations like the greenbelt alliance, the Sierra Club and the Orderly Growth Committee."

Feller said the groups have been communicating since the news about California Forever came out, but they are now uniting publicly under one banner. Even though no formal plan has been released, he said, it's important to voice opposition now before it becomes too late.

"We all have our little separate realms that we deal with," he said. "but Flannery has brought us together in a united front."