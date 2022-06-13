Sierra Club disputes Napa County finding of no animal harm from commercial property bait traps

Napa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office has not found any egregious wrong-doing involving dozens of rodent traps that were located outside of various office complexes in Napa.

Tracy Cleveland, Napa County agricultural commissioner/sealer, said the biggest problem was the more than 50 inactive bait boxes around office buildings. State law does not require pest control businesses to remove empty boxes. They have since been disposed.

“While the high number of rodent boxes in the business park was notable, it appears to be a result of pest control businesses leaving behind empty bait boxes when businesses in the park discounted service or hired another pest control company to take over,” Cleveland said. “Overall, the numerous rodenticide bait boxes were abandoned and did not have any bait in them. Some of those boxes were actually enclosed snap traps with no bait; (they) very similar in appearance.”

The commissioner said active boxes met the state Department of Pesticide Regulation’s two main rules, which are:

• The rodenticide not be placed in a location accessible to children, pets, wildlife or domestic animals.

• If placed in an accessible location, a tamper resistant bait box be used to house the rodenticide.

“We did not find any exposed rodenticide baits,” Cleveland said.

The Business Journal in March first reported on the complaint about the traps being filed with the county.

Cleveland on June 10 described the investigation as “just about concluded,” adding it should be finished soon. She said outreach and education will be ongoing.

Below are the highlights from the investigation that Cleveland shared with the Business Journal:

• An email discussing the laws and regulations regarding the use of rodenticide bait boxes was sent to more than 100 structural pest control companies that are registered to work in Napa County.

• At the South County Napa business park location, more than 50% of the 75 properties surveyed had some kind of rodent control device. She said this indicates rodents are an issue around those businesses in that area.

• Bait boxes were from multiple licensed structural pest control.

• The county office is in the process of contacting pest control businesses that did not label boxes correctly.

Cleveland’s agency has not received any reports from California Department of Fish and Wildlife about predator deaths related to secondary rodenticide exposure.

Animals eating poisoned rodents was a major concern that had been raised by the local Sierra Club chapter.

“The reason why no poisonings are discovered is that people don’t find dead animals, pick them up and take them to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for autopsy,” said Yvonne Baginski, a member of the executive committee of the Napa Chapter of the Sierra Club. “You need an autopsy to determine cause of death. Also, a dead animal is often eaten by vultures and other animals in a day or two.”

Baginski is waiting for the final report to determine how thorough the county’s investigation was. Plus, she said she wants to ascertain how many buildings and/or bait stations were actually scrutinized.