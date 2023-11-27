Signs removed from Shake Shack site, burger joint still coming to Montgomery Village

A number of Reddit users took to the Santa Rosa subreddit last week wondering what happened to the Montgomery Village branded signs announcing popular burger restaurant Shake Shack’s upcoming arrival.

Shake Shack still has plans to open a Santa Rosa location in the space across the street from Made Local Marketplace.

The shopping center announced back in February that the New York City-based fast food restaurant would be opening a location in Santa Rosa. Montgomery Village’s website says the restaurant is slated to open later this year.

But many Reddit users were confused when they saw the fencing for the construction site no longer had signs announcing the restaurant.

“Sign that Shake Shack is coming — no longer there,” Reddit user Ruth_Lily posted to r/Santa Rosa last week. “I think they’re not coming.”

A communications representative for Montgomery Village said the burger restaurant is still on its way to the Santa Rosa shopping area. The representative has yet to respond on why the signs were taken down.

The Bay Area has 11 Shake Shacks, but currently no locations in Wine Country. An exact official opening date for the Montgomery Village Shake Shack has yet to be announced.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.