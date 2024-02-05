Skunk Train operator receives federal loan to repair tunnels, expand rails in Mendocino County

FORT BRAGG, Ca. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Jan. 29 that Mendocino Railway, operator of the Skunk Train excursion train, has been approved for a loan from its Build America Bureau "to expand and rehabilitate rail infrastructure“ in Mendocino County.

Mendocino Railway and Sierra Northern Railway in the Central Valley will share a $31.4 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan, which "helps communities expedite infrastructure projects and reduce project costs." This financing loan is provided through that program and the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

The loan will finance nearly 100% of all planned improvements for both systems. Mendocino Railway has targeted the loan for rehabilitating the Noyo Canyon Tunnel No. 1, along with 27 bridges and 40 miles of track. The project is set to be completed in 2027.

This is the first short-line railroad to receive a loan since the program was created in 2016. The RRIF program "maintains a $7 billion set-aside to support small railroads."

"We are pleased that a short-line railroad has been able to take advantage of our low-interest financing and deliver improvements that might not have been possible otherwise," Build America Bureau Executive Director Morteza Farajian, Ph.D., said in the news release.

Mendocino Railway President Robert Pinoli, in a comment provided by the Dept. of Transportation, said in the announcement, "The RRIF loan helps enhance our freight and passenger services in Mendocino County by providing additional jobs, improving safety, lowering emissions, and advancing our regional transportation options."

Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg said the projects "will increase safety, reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and improve freight service benefitting the entire region."