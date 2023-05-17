Skyservice arrives at Napa County Airport, building larger corporate aviation center

Toronto-based Skyservice Business Aviation has landed at Napa County Airport, the fixed-base operator announced in a May 16 press release.

A fixed-based operator is a commercial business granted permission by an airport to provide such services as hangar and ramp accommodations, fueling, ground handling services, and aircraft maintenance and management.

The company’s arrival in Napa was imminent, as the Business Journal reported in an April story about the North Bay’s private aviation industry. Skyservice signed a 30-year lease with Napa County that includes a 10-year renewal option.

Skyservice is now operating from a temporary modular building and an 18,000-square-foot hangar while its permanent terminal — a 60,000-square-foot corporate jet center — is under construction.

The company stated it will now turn its attention to its forthcoming corporate jet center, which will include a luxury fixed-base operator facility, office space and a 40,000-square-foot hangar, according to the press release.

Construction on what Skyservice described as a state-of-the-art complex, is scheduled to begin in the fall, according to the announcement. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2025, Napa County Airport Manager Mark Witsoe told the Business Journal in April.

Skyservice’s temporary facility includes separate lounge accommodations for visiting guests and flight crew members, complimentary beverages and snacks, free Wi-Fi, concierge services and flight planning and snooze rooms for pilots, as stated in its press release.

"As a full-service business aviation company for over 36 years, we understand the evolving needs of private jet aviation clients,” Benjamin Murray, Skyservice president and CEO, said in the announcement. “Our unwavering commitment and focus are to deliver unmatched safety and service excellence while delivering full aircraft ownership support."

The Napa County Airport will become the fifth U.S. operation for the Canadian Skyservice, which entered the United States in November 2021 when it opened four fixed-based operations: two in Oregon (Bend and Redmond); one in Seattle; and another in Helena, Montana.

Napa doesn’t have a commercial airport to service the popular Wine Country destination that brings in roughly 4 million visitors each year, making it an attractive proposition for a company like Skyservice.

It’s also a boon for the airport.

“Skyservice has committed to providing a restaurant on the facility, and that may extend to having in-flight catering,” Witsoe said last month.

“We are very interested in the attraction of a restaurant operator to bring back a time where people can come out to the airport for a meal and enjoy the flying activity, and the ambiance of being at the airport and having the views that we have from the field.”

According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Business Aviation Association, business aviation contributes $150 billion to U.S. economic output and employs more than 1.2 million people.

Skyservice plans to further its expansion to new markets and new customers, but “cannot announce those details yet,” Skyservice Chief of Staff Ty Dubay told the Business Journal in April.