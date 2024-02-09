Sausalito waterfront eyed for 47 homes; local hotelier isn’t pleased

Sausalito's historic waterfront might look very different because of a new housing development in the works.

An application filed with the city on Jan. 31 involves redeveloping four storefronts on the half-acre site at 605-613 Bridgeway. The project would include 41 market-rate condos and six very-low-income residences spread throughout five stories.

Linda Fotsch, the owner and applicant, said she has owned the property since around 1997 and has lived in the city for about 35 years. While Fotsch said she has been thinking about the project for a long time, recent state housing laws sparked the process.

"I think it's only because of the new California housing laws that it finally can make sense," Fotsch said.

Sausalito is mandated by the state to plan for 724 new residences by 2031. However, a 1985 citizens' initiative, Ordinance 1022, restricts most development in the city's commercial and industrial areas.

For some neighboring businesses, the main question is whether the city ordinance or state law takes precedence.

Daniel Chador, who manages two hotels in the area, said he believes there will be public outcry over the project. He said not only are the mass and height out of character for the historic district, but that the project is unfair to those who have had to conform to the historic district's codes.

"It completely changes the character of the street," Chador said. "We've all spent tens of millions and decades of our lives to preserve this district. It's a headache we've all carried. This is a slap in the face to all of us."

Fotsch said the downtown area needs more residents to support the community and local businesses. She said she envisions offering the affordable dwellings to first responders, seniors and people who work in the community, as well as have a range of age groups among the residents.

She hopes the project will help energize the area and support local businesses by bringing in new people and buildings.

"It's an interesting project and I hope this development can represent the best of two worlds," Fotsch said. "It's been a long time since Sausalito has had a residential project of any size, probably 60 years, and I think this is a really good project that will bring residents into the downtown area and really help revitalize it as a walking community."

Art Giovara, the owner of a neighboring building, said that while he neither for nor against project, he does worry its height would affect his natural light.

"I'm just trying to protect my property," Giovara said. "I guess solar panels are out of the question."

Giovara agreed that the area needs to be revitalized, but he wonders why the whole area should not be rezoned to allow more housing.

"If that's true, then maybe we need to embrace that," Giovara said. "I think we need housing but I think what she has there, it's not going to look very good to put something like that in there. Everything conforms right now, and people will look at it and go, why do they have that but not everyone else?"

He said if she is able to build up her property, he should be able to as well.

"It's going to be interesting to see if she's going to be able to get around the Ordinance 1022, that's the thing," Giovara said.

Chris Zapata, the city manager, said the city has received the application and is reviewing it for completeness in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. No date hearing date has been set.