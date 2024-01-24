SMART reports ridership growth of 4.5% over pre-pandemic high

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit recorded its highest ridership numbers last year since launching the rail service in 2017, officials reported.

SMART, which operates 45 miles of passenger rail from Larkspur to Santa Rosa, stated it carried about 750,000 riders in 2023. That represents a 4.5% increase over the previous record high of 717,900 riders set during pre-pandemic conditions in 2019, said Eddy Cumins, general manager.

Similar to transit agencies nationwide, SMART saw its ridership plummet after the onset of the pandemic and the stay-at-home orders in March 2020. The rebound comes as SMART officials continue to think about how to gain support for a sales-tax renewal, which is critical for the young agency to stay alive.

"It's something we think about all the time — we know we have to pass a sales tax," Cumins said this week. "Ridership is a big part of that component of that. We need our trains to be full."

Voters in Marin and Sonoma counties approved SMART's sales tax in 2008 with an expiration date in early 2029. The agency attempted to renew the tax for another 30 years in 2020, but the measure failed to garner the required two-thirds majority approval from voters.

In response to a Marin County Civil Grand Jury report over the summer that challenged the agency to detail how it would remain financially viable once the tax expires, SMART staff said ideally it would gain voter support for a tax renewal by 2027.

"We want to make sure we've done enough to ensure we're successful," Cumins said. "Right now, I don't have that timeline."

In two years of the pandemic, ridership dropped below 250,000 riders, the two lowest years on record.

Cumins, who joined SMART in late 2021, has repeatedly said that increasing SMART ridership is a top priority.

So far, several initiatives introduced have paid off, Cumins said.

SMART lowered fares by 40%, suspended parking fees at its stations, restored weekend service and added back more weekday train trips to rebuild ridership.

In response to a shift in commute patterns in a post-COVID era, SMART changed its monthly pass plans based on a three-day commute instead of a full week, Cumins said.

SMART officials have also made efforts to coordinate schedules with other transit agencies and to line up trains to link with the Larkspur Ferry for San Francisco Giants games, Cumins said.

Another uptick came when SMART launched an on-demand shared-ride service from its station near the Sonoma County Airport. The agency is considering expanding the service to the Larkspur Ferry Terminal to help travelers connect from one to the other, Cumins said.

Other initiatives include a free-fare-for-youths summer program that increased youth ridership from 12,551 in 2019 to 31,573 in 2023, Cumins said. Because of that success, the board voted recently to launch a pilot program this April that would extend free fares to youths and seniors for a one-year trial period.

For 2023, the rider count data show that SMART set all-time monthly ridership records for seven out of 12 months, Cumins said.

SMART has recorded a 124% ridership recovery ratio for the time period between October 2019 and October 2023, which is the highest of any Bay Area transit agency, according to data compiled by SMART.

That compares to a 95% ridership recovery recorded by Marin Transit, 43% by BART and 34% by Caltrain for the same time period, according to SMART.

"That's a very encouraging sign in the North Bay," said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area's planning agency.

However, Mike Arnold, a Novato resident and economist who worked on the opposition campaign against SMART's tax renewal measure in 2020, has a different view.

"SMART continues to measure its current ridership by comparing it to the ridership that occurred before the train served Larkspur," Arnold said.

New stations in Larkspur and downtown Novato opened in late 2019.

Arnold also criticized the strategies it took for SMART to increase its ridership, saying it is "funded by the increase in sales tax revenues in Marin and Sonoma counties, paid by residents working from home that don't take the train for the same reason: They are working remotely from home."

Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan, chair of the SMART board, said it "is the only transit agency in the Bay Area that saw ridership growth since 2019."

"We have doubled down on those efforts through increased service, a second station in Petaluma, extensions to the north, reduced fares and even free fares for youth and seniors starting in April," Lucan said.

"A lot of hard work went into this," Cumins said. "I'm really proud of what what our team has been able to accomplish."