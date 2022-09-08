SMART ridership rebuilding, but GM says increased costs will temper new project plans

Following more than two years of declining ridership due to pandemic shelter-in-place and remote work policies, SMART ridership has been coming back in increasing numbers each month, according to the commuter rail line’s General Manager Eddy Cumins.

“SMART’s average weekday ridership in August came within 76% of 2019 totals with 1,802 passengers a day compared with 2,369 three years ago,” said Cumins. “August to August figures between 2021 and 2022 showed a 93% increase with a steady monthly rise to 48,278 riders in 2022, or 74% of August 2019’s 65,352 monthly passenger total. In addition, SMART saw a 17% increase in average weekday ridership with the start of school in mid-August.”

The former chief operating officer of the Utah Transit Authority, who assumed his current post in October 2021, shared his vision of “Smarter Transportation for a Smarter Future” with Sonoma County Alliance members Wednesday at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club – one of several stops he has made at regional Chambers of Commerce and Rotary Clubs in recent weeks.

Cumins highlighted four “listening sessions” held in the community in April focusing on SMART service with 45 participants addressing Ridership (April 6); 60 participants focused on Pathways (April 13), 54 participants looking at Extensions (April 20), and 34 participants reviewing the growing Freight opportunity on April 27. Each session also collected hundreds of survey responses and emails from those who could not attend in person.

The transit agency leader said while the overall outlook is positive, SMART’s leadership and board of directors will have to cope with increased costs arising from inflation and higher prices for materials, labor and construction services, as it also explores new funding and grant sources for plans to extend its current 43-mile system to Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale – the final destination of the 70-mile north-south line now running from Santa Rosa to Larkspur.

Cumins said ridership is only one of four key pillars of the “SMART House” the company is building that also includes pathways, extensions and freight services.

“We are not afraid to try new things as we develop and deploy strategies based on our goals aligned with objectives, monitor performance and achieve desired results. If new service possibilities work out and are popular among our riders they will be kept, but we’re not afraid to pull those that don’t meet expectations.”

Recent initiatives include extending the 40% discount on fares ($1.50 per zone); suspended parking fees at SMART owned Park & Rides; added Sunday service on May 1 (12 trips); improved weekend connections to Larkspur Ferry; added 10 additional weekday trips on June 13 (including 36 total trips resulting in more and better ferry connections and improved bus connections in San Rafael); a Muir Woods Shuttle connection that was moved to Larkspur; work with Google to improve trip planning information quality (and SMART real-time service data now live on Goggle Maps); and implemented San Francisco Giant’s game service to/from Sunday 1:05 p.m. games by adding a three-car train at 9:31 a.m. and a special Northbound train after the game.

Proposed service changes coming Oct. 3, 2022, will add mid-day service leaving the airport station at 10:22 a.m. and leaving Larkspur station at 12:00 p.m. A weekday service adjustment will add a 3:27 p.m. departure from the Larkspur station and other adjustments moving three departure times to better align with the new ferry schedule northbound from 3:35 p.m. to 4:07 p.m.; and 5:15 p.m. to 6:25 p.m., and southbound from 5:16 p.m. to 5:54 p.m.

This overall adjustment also adds two weekday ferry connections, meaning SMART will meet 8 of the 9 weekend ferries.

Cumins said he is working with other transit authorities throughout the North Bay to confirm their schedules to be convenient for riders to make connections and transfer between each organization without long waiting times.

He said SMART is also working on a Microtransit Project to provide service to airport and surrounding area using “Uber-like” technology.

The agency is also considering an outreach to students to commute by SMART to the Santa Rosa Junior College campus, along with other destination, travel, sight-seeing and entertainment venues directed toward all riders.

“I’ve seen families and children hauling suitcases across the bridge leading to the airport SMART station. We want to eliminate this with feeder transportation services to get riders to and from our SMART stations as conveniently as possible.”

Progress is also being seen by developing freight service over a 24-mile section of the Brazos Junction from the Napa River to the Main Line and along a 64-mile section from the Main Line to the Sonoma/Mendocino County line. SMART assumed freight service on March 1, 2022 and has hired a new freight manager and four employees to serve three Petaluma freight customers with deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Hunt and Behrens, Dairyman’s Feed & Supply and Lagunitas Brewing Company.