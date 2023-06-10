Social media for events: 3-step guide for North Bay businesses

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com.

Imagine this: You've poured your blood, sweat, and tears into planning an unforgettable event for your hospitality brand. You have mouth-watering menu items, picture-perfect decor, and entertainment that would make anyone want to hit the dance floor. But when the big day arrives, it's crickets...

I've planned everything from conferences to wine-happy hours, and let me tell you, this scenario is my worst nightmare. And no matter how many events I throw, I still have panic attacks about the possibility of no one showing up.

Thankfully, social media can help get the word out.

In this hyper-connected digital era, it's hard to imagine a world where social media isn't the lifeblood of any event promotion. Think about it -- more often than not, it's a carefully curated Instagram post, an event update on Facebook, or a friend who shares a link that gets people to your event.

It's like having a digital megaphone, broadcasting your event details far and wide.

The indispensable role of social media in event promotions

Social media channels provide an invaluable platform for reaching potential attendees, encouraging them to share, and setting your brand up to get people excited about your next event.

Social media has become the digital town square, the modern-day water cooler where we learn about everything from the latest pop-up wine tasting to the neighborhood farmers market. It's not just about reaching a wider audience; it's about creating a buzz, fostering a community, and generating excitement in the lead-up to the event.

And don't discount the power of traditional word of mouth either; it's just that now, it's amplified through social media.

The next time you plan an event, remember that social media isn't just an option. It's a necessity.

Learning from the pros: Amanda of Visit Fairfield

Amanda Karas is the director of marketing at Visit Fairfield, and her team's job is to help promote events from Fairfield businesses, like the Jelly Belly Factory, or wineries and breweries in the region.

Suisun Valley's largest annual wine-tasting event, Passport Sunday, took place in April, and the team at Visit Fairfield amplified the small wine region’s own promotions by sharing content on Facebook and Instagram. The event Instagram reel has been seen almost 5,000 times and reminded locals about the wine event.

3 steps for event social media: Before, during and after

Amanda understands that event marketing has three different phases: pre, during and post. Each stage serves a distinct purpose: building anticipation, providing live coverage and laying the groundwork for the next round of fun.

Promoting events in Solano County, Amanda shared, is a different ball game compared with areas such as Sonoma or Napa counties, primarily due to scale. Citywide events require a different strategy than smaller, intimate gatherings.

Regardless, the objective is the same: attract visitors and encourage them to share with their friends.

1. Pre-event: Map your strategy

Before starting any social media campaign, it's important to decide on the goals and objectives you want to achieve with your promotion. Are you looking to increase attendance? Generate more interest in the event topic? Create a buzz around your business??

Next, you'll need to identify your event's most suitable social media channels. This isn't a one-size-fits-all situation. For smaller events, focus on connecting with locals on Facebook. For larger events look at Pinterest, Instagram, and even TikTok (if your target audience is there).

Once you've identified the channels, the next step is to create a content plan for the weeks leading up to the event. Content can include teaser posts of the menu, interviews with winemakers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses at setup. Create content to stir up FOMO (fear of missing out) among your followers. Include a CTA and a link to buy tickets with easty-to-understand details. Tell people what to do. Don't make them guess.

When it comes to social media before an event, the biggest mistake anyone could make is posting about an event once and thinking you are done. Consistent updates, promotions, and reminders are key to building awareness.

Pro tip: Use scheduling tools such as Buffer, Hootsuite or Sprout Social to ensure your posts go out on time. Post about once a week for the month leading up to the event — and ask your most engaged fans to share.

2. Event day: Get engaged

The big day is here. The wines are chilled, the apps are ready, and your decor is on point. Now, it's time to focus on capturing those little moments that make your event stand out. Provide photo ops for your attendees. Think about setting up “Instagrammable” spots around your venue because it's all about showcasing the unique experience.