Solano Biz Grow small-business loan program launches

The Solano County Economic Development Corporation, with funding from county government, announced the launch of the Solano Biz Grow small-business loan program earlier this week.

The loan program is designed to assist small businesses and non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nearly $4 million loan program offers below-market, fixed-rate loans with a five-year term.

"The Solano Biz Grow loan program will provide small businesses and non-profits with an important tool to help address the financial impacts of the pandemic," Solano EDC President and CEO Chris Rico said in a news release. "I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for allocating the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. They truly understand the importance of small businesses and non-profits in our local economy."

Solano Biz Grow offers to small businesses an ability to borrow with a lower credit score than traditional lending. This funding will help improve small business survivability, stability, and expansion, which in turn facilitates job creation in the local community. Loan principal repayments will revolve back into the fund, creating a lasting and ongoing resource for the community.

Solano EDC is partnering with the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center to provide business assistance and on-going capacity building support. Small businesses and nonprofits must meet certain eligibility criteria. Eligibility includes a demonstrated impact from the pandemic, along with certain areas of Solano County and certain types of businesses that are automatically eligible. Small businesses or nonprofits must be operating on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Loans will range in size from $25,000 to $125,000 and have a 6% fixed interest rate.