Solano Business Park in Fairfield is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

The expanding Solano Business Park is a regional North Bay storage and distribution hub with close proximity to highway and rail transportation, and is mostly equidistant from major commerce centers, such as the Sacramento area and airport 49 miles away, San Francisco (41), San Rafael (41) and the Port of Oakland (40).

A new state-of-the-art 104,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center has been built at 2370 North Watney Way, in Fairfield, California, adjacent to three Jelly Belly Candy Company buildings. This “Class A” Industrial facility was completed on June 1, 2020 and is already leased.

This location affords easy access to I-80 a mile away with 474-feet of frontage on Highway 12. The building is situated on 5.57 acres and is 220 feet deep and 520 feet wide. The building is divisible to 26,000, 52,000, 78,000 or 104,000-square foot sections.

Utilities include fiber connectivity in North Watney, ample water/sewer capacity for process uses, has 2,500 amps @ 277/480 volts electrical service to the main panel, and high-pressure gas can be made available.

Side loaded truck access is achieved with 18 dock high doors (9’ by 10’ front) and 6 grade level (12’ by 14’) 3 front, one side and 2 rear doors.

The floor is a 6-inch concrete slab and ceilings have 31’ to 33’ minimum clearance. It comes with an ESFR fire sprinkler system and a roof designed for solar.

The co-owners are Phil Garrett, with Colliers International and Brian Tulloch. The general contractor was Buzz Oates Construction and the architect and structural engineer was Leo McGlade Architect. Cullen Sherry provided civil engineering services.