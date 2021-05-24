Solano County attracts employers with available land, transportation links

Solano County’s largest cities are experiencing unprecedented growth, adding new commercial and industrial projects like growing greens indoors and warehousing appliances.

Other good news is that some jobs lost during COVID-19 are returning.

Solano County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Robert Burris on Jan. 30, 2019 (Gary Quackenbush / for North Bay Business Journal)

“As a region, we need to become more resilient and adaptable,” said Solano Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Robert Burris at a presentation in March. “Online business is no longer associated with the ‘space age,’ but a necessity. The economic downturn has caused every business and organization to self-evaluate and make changes.”

Businesses headquartered in other counties or states, such as Thistle, GE Appliances and Gotham Greens, have recently come to Solano County. GE’s 500,000-square-foot distribution center is already under construction, as is Gotham Greens’ 100,000 square foot produce greenhouse.

These projects are part of a new development uptick that has not been seen in some municipal areas of the county in recent years.

Benicia

Through March, 82 businesses have received $340,000 in Benicia economic boost grants since this program was launched in July 2020, following the first pandemic shelter-at-home orders, according to Economic Development Manager Mario Giuliani, who also chairs the Solano EDC’s economic development task force.

The Benicia City Council set aside these funds as an incentive for businesses to expand, be able to stay downtown, hire or rehire those that may have been laid off, obtain relief from unexpected expenses or to help bridge a financial gap — defined as a 25% drop in revenue — to continue operations in Benicia’s commercial and industrial zones.

During the first of six funding rounds, $200,000 was provided, offering up to $10,000 per approved applicant. In subsequent rounds, the upper limit was $7,500, reimbursing up to $2,500 for six months of water and wastewater expenses, and grants were offered so restaurants could obtain outdoor dining equipment and furniture.

Most recently, $89,000 was allocated to again help businesses pay water bills.

Benicia also eliminated or relaxed its impact fees, including building permit and other fees up to $35,000, to help maintain and foster growth and development.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our businesses above water while continuing to see what additional relief may be needed,” Giuliani said.

Factory_OS on Mare Island in Vallejo on Oct. 20, 2020. The company is building modular homes in a facility originally was used to build Navy submarines. (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)

Vallejo

“Our focus is on ways to remove barriers and eliminate cumbersome hurdles to make the approval process quicker, easier and more cost effective for developers,” said Gillian Hayes, interim deputy city manager for Vallejo. “Projects involving 10,000 square feet or less are proposed to be permitted at a staff level. Other mandates, such as parking requirements, are being reduced and our zoning code has been updated.”

At the former Naval shipyard on Mare Island, a centerpiece of the area’s economic engine, Hayes said the goal is to develop a new specific-plan document that will include parameters for a new backbone infrastructure, more housing (including multifamily housing), and stimulation of business and employment growth.

She said a new term sheet was adopted last fall for phase 1 core development on Mare Island by Southern Land Company, following the transition from Lennar Mare Island LLC, the former management firm responsible for long-term planning and management.

Hayes also mentioned expansion and growth plans for modular home builder Factory_OS and others, such as Tesla. The arrival of a Tesla sales and service dealership at 1001 Admiral Callaghan Lane is expected to bring more sales tax to Vallejo along with the potential for attracting additional prestigious businesses to the city.

A new La Quinta Inn is going through the approval process along with an updated and approved Costco Wholesale store. In addition, commercial development at Solano Ranch will include a hotel, bank, coffee shop, market and other retail.