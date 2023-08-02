Solano County biomanufacturing center launches directory to help companies share resources

A directory that connects biomanufacturing plants equipped with resources to companies seeking to upgrade their production scale is now available.

The free “BioP2P” directory, launched by the California Biomanufacturing Center in July, aims to provide the space, human expertise, tanks and other equipment to technology developers across the nation. These firms, at least 60 of them, are accessed through listings at biomanufacturing.net/the-directory.

“Biomanufacturing is poised to remake our economy and address global challenges of resource constraints, climate change and sustainability,” said Matt Gardner, board president of the biomanufacturing center, a nonprofit based in Vacaville. The Solano County town has become a biomanufacturing hub in the North Bay.

Gardner explained many startup companies have “lots of shortages in capacity and workforce,” which limits their ability to expand to large-scale commercial production mainly involving processes relative to fermentation.

“This saves companies from having to build their production processes,” he said.

Instead, companies needing space, equipment and expertise may call on biomanufacturing plant Lygos of Berkeley, which is going in the technical listing, said CEO Eric Steen.

Steen runs a 15,000-square-foot biomanufacturing plant with all the necessary infrastructure for fermentation off Gilman Street in the East Bay, where he plans to double its size.

Steen said 2023 has represented a “breakout year,” but he declined to provide revenue figures for the privately held company. Lygos received $160 million in venture capital last September, along with other grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy, Steen confirmed.

Lygos, named after a fertile ground in the Middle East, produces environmentally friendly home care products. He believes North Bay agriculture businesses will find a home at his plant.

“Many of these companies don’t have the capability for large-scale, commercial production,” he said.

To Gardner and Steen — it's all about sharing and saving resources and at the same time “saving the world,” Steen said.

