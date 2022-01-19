Solano County economic development agency names Chris Rico CEO and president

Chris Rico has been hired president and CEO of the Solano Economic Development Corporation.

Rico previously led the Center for Innovation at the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), a multi-week, countywide festival in Los Angeles that celebrates and highlights the innovation taking place in Los Angeles. Over 150 different events were held as part of Innovate LA.

Rico also led LAEDC’s work with the digital media and entertainment industries.

The Solano EDC is a public-private nonprofit organization focused on increasing economic growth in the county.